Hit-and-run driver arrested after deadly Long Beach crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

KCAL News

Long Beach police arrested a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on Friday. 

The crash happened at around 12:15 p.m. near Long Beach Boulevard and 68th Street, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. 

Upon arrival, first responders found the victim, an unidentified woman, who had been struck by the vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, police said. She has not yet been identified. 

Investigators learned that the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling southbound on Long Beach Boulevard when they struck the victim, who was crossing the street in a crosswalk at 68th Street. Instead of stopping, they fled the scene. 

The driver, who was later identified as Eric Dewayne Moody, was located about 40 minutes after the incident and taken into custody. He was booked at the Long Beach City Jail and was being held in lieu of $50,000. 

Detectives did not say if drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LBPD detectives at (562) 570-7355. 

