Driver arrested for deadly Long Beach hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

A hit-and-run suspect was arrested on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was riding her bike over the weekend, police said.

Christopher Bryant, a 40-year-old man from Long Beach, turned himself in to Long Beach Police Department officers at the city's Public Safety Building for the crash that happened on Saturday, February 11 at approximately 4:45 p.m., according to a news release from police.

Bryant was booked for vehicular manslaughter and gross negligence, hit-and-run involving death/great bodily injury and reckless driving, according to police. They said that his bail was set at $50,000.

On Sunday, police said that Bryant was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed before he ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Redondo Avenue and Second Street, where his 2025 Hyundai Sonata collided with the bicyclist.

She was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital on Saturday. The victim still has not been publicly identified by authorities.

He fled the scene on Sunday and was not located until turning himself in on Wednesday morning, police said.

As their investigation continues, LBPD detectives ask anyone who knows more to contact them at (562) 570-7110.