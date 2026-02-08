Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run driver kills bicyclist in Long Beach after running stop sign, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
/ CBS LA

A hit-and-run driver allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist in Long Beach on Saturday afternoon after running a stop sign, according to police. 

It happened just before 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of Redondo Avenue and E. 2nd Street, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. 

Officers say that they arrived and found a bystander who was trying to help the bicyclist. Long Beach Fire Department paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified. 

Investigators believe that the bicyclist was riding south on Redondo Avenue when she entered the intersection with 2nd Street and was struck by a 2025 gray Hyundai Sonata driving west. 

Police say that the Hyundai was speeding and did not stop at the stop sign before hitting the woman. 

"The Hyundai Sonata fled the scene and was last seen traveling westbound on East 2nd Street from Redondo Avenue," LBPD's release said. "Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor to this collision."

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or knows more was urged to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail detectives at (562) 570-7110. 

