Long Beach couple arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking

A Long Beach couple are behind bars after being arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking that occurred on Thursday.

Jose De Jesus Diaz, 34, a parolee, and his girlfriend, Jessica Renee Chavira, 28, are said to have allegedly approached a man and woman sitting in a vehicle on Anaheim Street at around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, when Diaz pulled out a handgun and demanded that they hand over the vehicle.

The couple complied and Diaz and Chavira drove off in the stolen car, headed northbound on Anaheim Street.

According to Long Beach Police Department, officers spotted the car shortly after it was stolen. When they attempted to contact the suspects, a brief pursuit ensued, ending after the suspects crashed into a parked vehicle. Diaz fled on foot while Chavira remained in the vehicle before she was taken into custody.

Officers eventually located Diaz and took him into custody after establishing a perimeter in the area.

During a vehicle search, authorities allegedly found two firearms, one of which was said to be unserialized. They also found several rounds of ammunition.

Diaz was arrested on suspicion of carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in public, parole violation and for being a prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm. He is being held without bail.

Chavira was arrested on suspicon of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a loaded firearm as an unregistered owner and carjacking. Her bail is set at $100,000.