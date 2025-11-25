Long Beach couple arrested for allegedly torturing and killing their baby

Police arrested a Long Beach couple for allegedly torturing and killing their 14-month-old girl.

The Long Beach Police Department booked the baby's father, Alfredo Munoz, 40, and stepmother Kelly Munoz, 34, for murder, torture and child abuse causing death.

Detectives began their investigation after the child was hospitalized following a possible child abuse incident on Nov. 7. The 14-month-old girl was unresponsive and had signs of trauma. While coordinating with the Department of Children and Family Services, detectives learned that the baby would be placed on life support. The young girl died three days later on Nov. 10.

Long Beach PD continued its investigation for two weeks and determined there had allegedly been ongoing abuse in the household, resulting in the baby's death.

Detectives will present their case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office next week, after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Long Beach PD urged anyone with information on the case to contact Detectives Ethan Shear and Kelsey Myers at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or via their website, lacrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the mobile app "P3 Tips," available on Apple and Android devices.