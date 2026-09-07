Southern California's Labor Day forecast sees lingering showers, harsh beach conditions

Labor Day barbeques may need to stay indoors in Southern California as the weekend's rain showers could linger throughout the day, according to forecasts.

The National Weather Service said the showers will be scattered and isolated across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Much of LA County will have a 5-15% chance of thunderstorms on Monday, the NWS said.

"The shower activity that was continuing to stream into LA County from the southwest early this morning will likely continue at times through at least this afternoon," a NWS bulletin said.

Orange County and the Inland Empire can expect conditions to dry up by the afternoon after a few lingering showers in the morning.

Tropical Storm Marie, which was downgraded from a hurricane on Sunday, continues to push to the northwest, becoming less and less of a factor in Southern California's weather.

The storm's impacts remain along the coast as dangerous surf conditions and flooding concerns mount. A NWS Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through Tuesday at 11 p.m.

"There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents will be widespread and very strong, potentially pulling swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore," the advisory said. "Significant beach erosion will occur. Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, walkways, and low-lying roads."

The NWS highlighted the Alamitos Peninsula area in Long Beach as an area for particular concern, as structures have been damaged during high tide.