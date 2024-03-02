Long Beach city health officer issues rain advisory

As wet weather passes through Southern California the city of Long Beach issued a rain advisory Saturday, warning that recreational swimming areas should be temporarily avoided.

Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis issued the advisory for recreational beaches and bays in Long Beach following the rain experienced in the last 24 hours.

After any significant rainfall, unhealthy conditions may result from increased runoff from storm drain outlets and rivers, which eventually reach the city's beaches. Recreational swimming areas should be avoided for three days following the end of a rainstorm.

State law requires all local public health agencies with recreational swimming areas to notify the public when conditions might affect the health of swimmers. Further information may be obtained from the Health Department's Water Quality Information Line at 562-570-4199 or online.

The advisory will be extended if the rain continues.