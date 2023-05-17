Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Beach City Council could be cracking down on street vendors

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Long Beach City Council could be cracking down on street vendors
Long Beach City Council could be cracking down on street vendors 02:21

The Long Beach City Council is exploring new rules that might have an impact on the street vendors that frequent the city's well-known parks and beaches. 

The city council discussed at its meeting Tuesday issued proposals about sidewalk vending laws. Street vending has been decriminalized by two state acts, but individual communities are still in charge of setting their own rules. 

Long Beach has completed its suggestions following intensive focus group sessions. These suggestions call for merchants to keep a minimum of 500 feet from physical concession booths, 10 feet from bike lanes, and 100 feet from lifeguard towers. 

But some vendors say this would be bad for business. 

"I would have to look for work," said Jetzer Telles, a long-time vendor who has been in Long Beach for 10 years. "I would probably have to sell everything, give up being my own boss, and work as a restaurant worker."

In response to the concerns raised, the city provided a statement highlighting the aim to protect public health, safety, and welfare while also allowing for additional vending opportunities in parks and at beaches. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 5:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.