Long Beach City Council could be cracking down on street vendors

Long Beach City Council could be cracking down on street vendors

Long Beach City Council could be cracking down on street vendors

The Long Beach City Council is exploring new rules that might have an impact on the street vendors that frequent the city's well-known parks and beaches.

The city council discussed at its meeting Tuesday issued proposals about sidewalk vending laws. Street vending has been decriminalized by two state acts, but individual communities are still in charge of setting their own rules.

Long Beach has completed its suggestions following intensive focus group sessions. These suggestions call for merchants to keep a minimum of 500 feet from physical concession booths, 10 feet from bike lanes, and 100 feet from lifeguard towers.

But some vendors say this would be bad for business.

"I would have to look for work," said Jetzer Telles, a long-time vendor who has been in Long Beach for 10 years. "I would probably have to sell everything, give up being my own boss, and work as a restaurant worker."

In response to the concerns raised, the city provided a statement highlighting the aim to protect public health, safety, and welfare while also allowing for additional vending opportunities in parks and at beaches.