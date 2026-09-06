Man dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver, train in Long Beach

A man was killed on Saturday after he was struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver and a Metro train in Long Beach on Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department, officers were called to the train tracks near Long Beach Boulevard and E. 23rd Street at around 8:50 p.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

"Upon arrival, officers located the pedestrian lying on the Metro Light Rail tracks of Long Beach Boulevard," the release said. "The pedestrian was determined to be deceased upon arrival."

Investigators say that the pedestrian was first struck by an unknown vehicle that was driving south on Long Beach Boulevard as he was in the roadway. He was then hit by the train, police said.

"At this time, it is not known if speed, distracted driving, or impaired driving contributed to this collision," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Edwin Paredes at 562-570-7110.