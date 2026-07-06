Long Beach police searching for hit-and-run driver that killed bicyclist

Long Beach police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a bicyclist early Monday morning.

The crash happened a little before 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Cowles Street and Santa Fe Avenue, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the bicyclist, only identified as a man, lying in the roadway after he was struck by a vehicle. Despite attempted life-saving measures from Long Beach Fire Department personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the bicyclist was riding westbound on Cowles Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that turned eastbound ... from southbound Santa Fe Avenue," the release said.

Detectives did not have information on the alleged hit-and-run driver or the vehicle involved.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or knows more was asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail detectives at 562-570-7355.