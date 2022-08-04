Long Beach Aquarium welcomes new sea otter pup; seeks help naming him

A sea otter pup who was abandoned in the Carmel-by-the-Sea area has found his home at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach.

The aquarium shared the new pup on Twitter saying, "The Aquarium has welcomed a new rescued sea otter pup, and we need your help naming him!"

— Aquarium of the Pacific (@AquariumPacific) August 3, 2022

On April 12, the approximately three-week-old pup was found stranded near Carmel-by-the-Sea and taken to the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

Aquarium staff attempted to pair him with a surrogate mother in hopes of releasing him into the wild but their efforts proved unsuccessful, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined the pup could not be released.

The pup is now four months old and can be seen in the Aquarium's Sea Otter Habitat.

The pup however is still in need of a name.

People who contribute a minimum of $100 can suggest a name through the aquarium's Adopt an Animal program.

If it is chosen by the aquarium staff, the person who proposed it will be invited to take part in a feeding and training session with one of the animals at the facility.

Details on the program are available at pacific.to/adoptpup.