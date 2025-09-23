Watch CBS News
Man allegedly robs, barricades himself inside of Long Beach 7-Eleven store

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
SWAT officers surrounded a 7-Eleven store in downtown Long Beach early Tuesday morning after a man allegedly robbed the store and barricaded himself inside, according to authorities.

The situation began around 2:03 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Pine Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department, when employees ran outside of the store and alerted officers that a man was inside with a gun.

Investigations revealed that the man, who remains unidentified, robbed the store before barricading himself inside. 

As of 6:30 a.m., the man refused to surrender and SWAT officers responded to the scene.

No additional details were immediately made available.

