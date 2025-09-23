Man allegedly robs, barricades himself inside of Long Beach 7-Eleven store

SWAT officers surrounded a 7-Eleven store in downtown Long Beach early Tuesday morning after a man allegedly robbed the store and barricaded himself inside, according to authorities.

The situation began around 2:03 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Pine Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department, when employees ran outside of the store and alerted officers that a man was inside with a gun.

Investigations revealed that the man, who remains unidentified, robbed the store before barricading himself inside.

As of 6:30 a.m., the man refused to surrender and SWAT officers responded to the scene.

No additional details were immediately made available.