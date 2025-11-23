Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Beach 3-car crash leaves man dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A man died on Saturday after crashing into another vehicle in Long Beach, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said officers responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and East San Antonio Drive at about 6:57 p.m.

Officers found an unconscious man inside a 2005 Nissan Altima that was in the northbound lanes of Long Beach Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations revealed that the Nissan driver was going northbound on Long Beach Boulevard at a high rate of speed. He then rear-ended a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, which sent the Jeep through a sidewalk, into a fire hydrant and then into a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban located in a parking lot.

The drivers of the Jeep and Chevrolet cooperated with the investigations and remained on scene.

Speed and impaired driving are believed to have possibly been factors in the crash, LBPD said. 

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue