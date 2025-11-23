Long Beach 3-car crash leaves man dead

A man died on Saturday after crashing into another vehicle in Long Beach, according to authorities.

In a news release, the Long Beach Police Department said officers responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and East San Antonio Drive at about 6:57 p.m.

Officers found an unconscious man inside a 2005 Nissan Altima that was in the northbound lanes of Long Beach Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations revealed that the Nissan driver was going northbound on Long Beach Boulevard at a high rate of speed. He then rear-ended a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, which sent the Jeep through a sidewalk, into a fire hydrant and then into a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban located in a parking lot.

The drivers of the Jeep and Chevrolet cooperated with the investigations and remained on scene.

Speed and impaired driving are believed to have possibly been factors in the crash, LBPD said.

No additional details were immediately made available.