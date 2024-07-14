Local law enforcement agencies and political leaders condemn attempted assassination of Trump

Law enforcement officials in Los Angeles remained on alert Sunday a day after an assassination attempt was made against former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"The LAPD is monitoring the shooting that occurred in Pennsylvania involving Former President Trump, and there is no known threat or connection to the City of Los Angeles," LAPD Chief Dominic Choi said in a statement posted on X.

Choi said the LAPD will continue to work with federal partners to ensure the city remains safe, and shared:

"We are grateful to hear that Former President Trump is safe, and devastated to learn of innocent people attending being killed and others critically injured.

"We must condemn this violence and remind ourselves -- what happened [Saturday] in Pennsylvania is unacceptable and tragic, and has no place in America. All people and political affiliations have a place here.''

Other local law enforcement agencies shared the same sentiment.

"We are closely monitoring the recent assassination attempt of former President Trump and working with our federal and regional partners to ensure the safety of our communities in LA County,'' the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on X.

"The Department will continue to monitor this evolving incident and will be increasing patrol checks as a precaution. Currently, there are no specific or credible threats to LA County," the LASD added.

State and local officials condemned the shooting that left two people dead, including the gunman, and two others critically injured. Trump was wounded by a bullet he said had pierced his right ear.

"Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today," said Gov. Gavin Newsom, while Mayor Karen Bass described the shooting as "unacceptable" and "tragic."