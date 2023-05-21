Local hero Brandon Tsay hosts dance to celebrate Asian American Heritage Month

Brandon Tsay, the man who disarmed the mass shooter who killed 11 people and injured 9 others in Monterey Park, hosted a dance Saturday in honor of Asian American Heritage Month.

The event, put on by Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California, was held at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Monterey Park where the tragedy happened on January 21.

Tsay's presence at the community dance Saturday served as a testament to the resilience and strength of the local Asian American community, highlighting the importance of unity and solidarity.

The Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California said the event marked its 40th year. The organization is a non-profit legal aid and civil rights group that advocates for fair and equal representation.