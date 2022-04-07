Exclusive: Local family who were victims of car-to-car shooting on 110 Freeway in Carson speak out

Only On 9: Victim of shooting on 110 Freeway in Carson speaks out

A family who were victims of a car-to-car shooting last weekend on the northbound 110 Freeway in Carson, near the Sepulveda exit, was still shaken after the incident.

"So, this is the one shot that hit the car. He fired three times in total," Ryutaro Kasuga told CBSLA.

The shooting happened on Saturday morning as Kasuga, his wife, daughter and her friends were driving to Carlsbad.

CBSLA

"It was a day that was supposed to be fun and exciting and it turned into a nightmare almost," he said.

Kasuga said he immediately shifted lanes when a man driving a silver Toyota Camry sped toward his car, saying he was trying to get out of the way, but near the Sepulveda exit, the man began to tailgate him. Then the man pulled out a gun.

"My daughter's friend's mom saw the gun and she immediately started screaming, and I just saw fear in my girl's face."

Everyone ducked and heard three gunshots. One of the shots hit the trunk.

"I just remember three boom, boom, boom and one of them was, like, a clank," Kasuga said.

While everyone was shaken up, Kasuga said he feels lucky that the bullet didn't hit anyone, especially after hearing about other recent freeway shootings around Los Angeles, where victims were hurt or killed.

Authorities with the California Highway Patrol have opened an investigation into the shooting, but as of right now, no one has been arrested. Kasuga hopes no one else becomes a victim to these random acts of violence.

"I'm more shocked at the fact that people can just shoot a weapon at anything or anybody without really...I don't think they are really thinking about the consequences."