Local family seeking help in locating stolen church van used to transport eight children

A Baldwin Park family is seeking public assistance in locating their stolen van, which they used to transport their family of 10 around town.

The Barbosa family, well-known in their community as leaders at the Apostolic Worship Epicenter Church, were eating dinner when the van was stolen from out front of their home.

They often use the 15 seat vehicle to transport their family around the area.

The eight children range from ages 17 and down. Two of the children are also autistic, and one of the daughters is said to have special needs. The van is specially outfitted to make the parent's job easier as they bring their family with them to and from church.

CBS reporters were able to speak with George Barbosa's brother, Luke, where she detailed how important the vehicle really is to the family.

"It's very important," he said. "They use that van to get all around, everywhere. It's pretty terrible with the situation, because that's how they get around as a family. "

The couple disclosed that AAA had just come to their home to jump the van, which was dealing with battery issues. They had left the keys in the ignition as George was getting ready to head out, when the vehicle was taken.

The family and local law enforcement are urging anyone with any information to reach out.