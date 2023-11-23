Local charities provide free turkeys to families in need on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving meals for people in need will be provided free in multiple locations in Los Angeles County Thursday, including at the Midnight Mission, where nearly 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals and families are expected.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will be among the volunteers helping prepare and pack meals at the Hollywood headquarters of Project Angel Food, which seeks to end food insecurity and improve health outcomes of critically ill men, women and children in Los Angeles County.

"We will be delivering a lot of turkey meals to a lot of our clients," said one volunteer. "We also have birthday bags for anyone who has a birthday this week. We do deliveries."

Project Angel Food makes more than a million meals a year for people who would not otherwise be able to leave their home to get food.

Laugh Factory Hollywood will have food available for more than 2,000 people in need at its 43rd consecutive annual free Thanksgiving feast, owner Jamie Masada said.

Tim Allen, Tiffany Haddish, Alonzo Bodden, Paul Rodriguez, Kira Soltanovich and Tom Dreesen will be among the comedians serving and performing. Seatings will be at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"Spending the Thanksgiving holiday alone is no laughing matter," said Masada, who encouraged the public to spread the word about the event