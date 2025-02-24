Local activists track apparent ICE operations in Los Angeles

With fear and frustration teeming in Los Angeles, local activists are tracking apparent ICE operations and reminding residents of their rights.

Among the activists is a group called the Community Self-Defense Coalition LA, which consists of about 150 volunteers who patrol throughout the county. They've followed agents and recorded a pair of operations in Alhambra and San Fernando

"In both of those places, we're happy to report, the agents decided to abort the mission for whatever reason," said activist Ron Gochez.

ICE said it can't respond to rumors or specifics of routine daily operations. The images shared by Community Self-Defense Coalition LA come after recent operations by the Trump administration to catch people unlawfully living in Chicago and New York.

Activists got on loudspeakers, telling members of the community that they do not have to answer the door if agents do not have a warrant.

The chair of LA County's Republican party said these operations are targeting criminals.

"The people with the loudspeakers and megaphones, trying to disrupt the lawful activities of law enforcement, don't understand one thing," Chairwoman Roxanne Hoge said. "To live with the consequence that ICE is going to have to find these people in ever-increasing dangerous situations."

Gochez disputed Hoge's claim.

"The data from ICE itself shows that more than half of the people who have been detained are people with absolute zero criminal records.

The FBI, which has been assisting with immigration operations since late January, said anyone impeding law enforcement operations can be prosecuted.

"We will not physically interfere," Gochez said. "We will not attack. We won't do anything illegal. We'll do anything in our legal means to defend the community."

Activists said they arrived late to an apparent ICE operation in LA's Eastside. They aren't sure if anyone was taken away.