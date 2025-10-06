Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities investigating after chemicals found taped to bank in Hollywood

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An investigation is underway after mysterious chemicals were found taped to the front doors of a bank in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, resources with their department and the Los Angeles Police Department were deployed to 1600 N Vine Street, which houses a Wells Fargo bank, at about 8:50 a.m. 

The LAPD said a pair of one-gallon containers was taped to the doors, and investigators were unsure of what liquid was inside.

Both agencies said the investigation will occur over an extended duration as they work to safely identify and dispose of the substance.

No additional details were immediately made available.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue