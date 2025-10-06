Authorities investigating after chemicals found taped to bank in Hollywood

An investigation is underway after mysterious chemicals were found taped to the front doors of a bank in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, resources with their department and the Los Angeles Police Department were deployed to 1600 N Vine Street, which houses a Wells Fargo bank, at about 8:50 a.m.

The LAPD said a pair of one-gallon containers was taped to the doors, and investigators were unsure of what liquid was inside.

Both agencies said the investigation will occur over an extended duration as they work to safely identify and dispose of the substance.

No additional details were immediately made available.