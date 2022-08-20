Watch CBS News
Lincoln Heights home owner shoots and kills suspect

A Lincoln Heights resident opened fire and killed a knife-wielding suspect Friday evening.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 30s, lunged at the home owner with a knife after 9:40 p.m. on Friday. 

The resident, who has not been identified, then fired gun shots towards the suspect in his front yard of the home owner's house located on the 500 block of East Avenue 28. 

The home owner was not arrested and he allegedly called police after shooting the suspect, according to City News Service.

It's unclear what provoked the suspect to approach the home in the first place. 

First published on August 20, 2022 / 11:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

