Lincoln Heights family left homeless by apartment fire gets an online assist

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Strangers have marshaled their resources to help a Lincoln Heights family left homeless by a fire.

The Benitez family, which was left living in a tent outside the apartment that was destroyed by fire recently, now has a roof over their heads thanks to a Gofundme set up by Sacred Heart Church. The online fundraiser raised more than $25,000.

"The numbers have just been pretty incredible and we never imagined to get that much help," Gabriel Benitez said. "We just want to appreciate everyone that's watching, that's donated, that we're really thankful of everything."

The family's plight, already devastating due to a fire in the apartment they lived in for 19 years, was made even worse by the housing crisis in Los Angeles. The apartment they lived in was rent-controlled at $1,000 a month, and it is near impossible to find anything to rent for $1,500 or less.

With the donated funds, the Benitez family and their dogs have been able to move into a nearby motel.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 11:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

