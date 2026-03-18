Lil Wayne presale ticket sales begin today for soon-to-open Long Beach Amphitheater

Rap icon Lil Wayne is set to perform at the still-under-construction Long Beach Amphitheater this summer, and presale tickets for Citi credit cardholders went on sale this morning.

The five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist is set to perform at the Long Beach waterfront venue on August 1, with special guests 2 Chainz and The Game as part of the venue's inaugural season.

Located near the Queen Mary, the city-owned amphitheater will feature grandstands, floor and box seats, with a capacity of 11,000. Construction began at the site in January, and the official opening is scheduled for summer 2026.

The $21 million amphitheater will be operated and managed by Legends / ASM Global, which operates 13 similar facilities nationwide, including the Greek Theatre.

"This amphitheater is designed to pay for itself with no operating subsidy from the city," City Manager Tom Modica said at January's groundbreaking ceremony.

He explained that funds for the project came through the city's Tideland Funds. "It all gets paid back through that net operating profit."

Other artists listed on the Long Beach Amphitheater website include TOTO, Luke Bryan, Nas & The Roots and Mötley Crüe.

General public tickets for "Lil Wayne: 20 Years of Carter Classics with The Game & 2 Chainz" at the Long Beach Amphitheater begin Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.