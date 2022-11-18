LA Arboretum Lightscape shines

Lightscape returns to LA Arboretum for the second year

More than one million lights and holiday music make for a festive, enchanting experience at L.A. Arboretum's Lightscape.

There are 18 immersive displays for guests to explore along the after-dark illuminated trail.

"its like a light party, like a festival of lights -- different kinds, shooting dizzying. Its just really fun," said Lightscape guest Cindy Chen.

The fan favorite, Winter Cathedral returns along with three new installations: Will-o'-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest and best Laser Garden.

"in these times following the pandemic to be in a place where we celebrate nature and then bring that forward with the spectacular light show, it's sort of bringing together the best of everything for the holiday season, said Richard Schulhof, director of L.A. Arboretum.

Lightscape runs through Jan. 8.