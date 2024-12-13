Light weekend rain expected in Southern California

Los Angeles and Ventura counties could see some light rain over the weekend as a weather system moves through the region.

The National Weather Service said a fast-moving frontal system from northern California could bring the possibility of rain on Saturday. No winter weather advisories have been issued as of Friday afternoon.

Meteorologists expect some pockets of rain in Southern California during the morning and late afternoon. Some areas may have 0.1 inches of rain or less.

The system will bring an increase in cloud coverage on Saturday but should clear up by Sunday. The frontal system will fizzle out by the time it makes its way to Orange County and the Inland Empire.

The NWS did issue a high surf advisory for Ventura County beaches. The advisory will remain in effect until 4 p.m. Sunday. Weather officials said large breaking waves and rip currents increase the risk of ocean drowning.

They recommend people stay out of the water or stay in water monitored by a lifeguard.

After the system clears, temperatures should warm up.