Light rain to pass through Southern California on Saturday, forecasts say

A chilly weekend with some light, scattered showers is likely to be in store for Southern California, according to the latest forecast.

The National Weather Service said rain totals were expected to remain under one-quarter of an inch throughout the region, although communities were still expected to receive at least light showers.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert due to rain chances throughout Saturday.

The low-pressure system was predicted to pass through Kern County and into the Los Angeles area in the afternoon, eventually making its way south to Orange County and the Inland Empire.

"This system is neither very wet or dynamic, but will likely bring some light rain to almost all of the area this afternoon and/or evening," a NWS bulletin reads. "Rain will likely be off and on during this period."

Totals will not be impressive, the NWS said, with most areas receiving no more than one-tenth of an inch.

Sunday will be drier, forecasts say. Storms could linger in the morning before moving out, but clouds will decrease by the day.

Temperatures throughout the weekend were expected to remain in the 60s along the coast and in the valleys.

The final expected rain of April comes amid an April that's been much cooler than March and even February. April has had just three days reach 85 degrees thus far, while February had seven and March had 11, both being new records.