Light rain gives way to sunny skies Friday before temps heat up this weekend

It was a wet morning commute for some drivers Friday as a storm system dampened the SoCal area ahead of sunny skies and a warmer weekend.

The rain began last Thursday night and continued through drive-time Friday in some areas.

After the rain stopped, cooler weather lingered throughout the day but isn't expected to last.

Forecasters said conditions will get significantly warmer over the weekend.

"A warming and drying trend will develop over the weekend," according to the National Weather Service.

"The warming trend will turn more significant on Sunday and Monday when light offshore flow develops beneath ridging aloft."

Temperatures are expected to reach summer-like digits thanks to Santa Ana winds. Forecasters says the heat could get warm enough by Monday to break some records.