Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Lifeguards rescue small dog that swam out to sea in Long Beach

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Lifeguards rescue small dog that swam out to sea in Long Beach
Lifeguards rescue small dog that swam out to sea in Long Beach 00:22

Long Beach lifeguards rescued a small white dog that ran out to sea, and the search is now on for the canine's owner. 

The rescue unfolded about 6 p.m. Saturday when the lifeguards answered a call about a dog running loose in the Junipero beach parking lot, according to a Long Beach Fire Department social media post.

There, a lifeguard put on his wetsuit and grabbed his rescue board and headed to rescue the small white dog. 

"The little dog made it out to the swim line, and with Rescue Boat 2's help, LG7 could get the dog on the rescue board and bring it safely to shore," the post read.

The dog's owner has not been located. 

Anyone with information as to the owner should contact Animal Care Services at 562-570-7387.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 7:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.