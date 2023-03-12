Lifeguards rescue small dog that swam out to sea in Long Beach

Long Beach lifeguards rescued a small white dog that ran out to sea, and the search is now on for the canine's owner.

The rescue unfolded about 6 p.m. Saturday when the lifeguards answered a call about a dog running loose in the Junipero beach parking lot, according to a Long Beach Fire Department social media post.

There, a lifeguard put on his wetsuit and grabbed his rescue board and headed to rescue the small white dog.

"The little dog made it out to the swim line, and with Rescue Boat 2's help, LG7 could get the dog on the rescue board and bring it safely to shore," the post read.

The dog's owner has not been located.

Anyone with information as to the owner should contact Animal Care Services at 562-570-7387.