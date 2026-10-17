Leo Walta scores first MLS goal in LAFC's 1-1 tie with NYCFC

Andres Perea scored a goal and Matt Freese had two saves for New York City FC on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with Los Angeles FC.

Perea slammed home a header off a corner kick played in by Nicolás Fernández to make it 1-1 in the 59th minute.

NYCFC (8-12-10) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games.

Leo Walta, acquired Aug. 31 by LAFC on loan, scored his first career goal in MLS in his fourth appearance. The 23-year-old midfielder put away a straight-away free kick from 30 yards out to open the scoring in first-half stoppage time.

Hugo Lloris had three saves for LAFC (12-9-10).

Up next

LAFC: Hosts the rival LA Galaxy on Oct. 25.

NYCFC: Plays next Saturday at Orlando.