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60-acre Lemon Fire burning near Palmdale forces evacuation orders, LA County firefighters say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

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A 60-acre brush fire burning south of Palmdale has prompted evacuation orders and warnings for some residents, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

The blaze, which has been dubbed the Lemon Fire, was first reported at around 2:10 p.m. just south of Palmdale near Pearblossom Highway and SR-14, firefighters said. 

At around 3:30 p.m., crews said that the fire had burned approximately 60 acres. At the same time, they ordered evacuation orders for: 

  • LAC-E047
  • LAC-E048

Evacuation warnings are also in place for: 

  • LAC-E091
  • LAC-D045-A
  • LAC-E046
  • LAC-E049
  • LAC-E095
  • LAC-E096-B
  • PAL-029
  • PAL-032

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