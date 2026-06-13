60-acre Lemon Fire burning near Palmdale forces evacuation orders, LA County firefighters say

A 60-acre brush fire burning south of Palmdale has prompted evacuation orders and warnings for some residents, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze, which has been dubbed the Lemon Fire, was first reported at around 2:10 p.m. just south of Palmdale near Pearblossom Highway and SR-14, firefighters said.

At around 3:30 p.m., crews said that the fire had burned approximately 60 acres. At the same time, they ordered evacuation orders for:

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Evacuation warnings are also in place for: