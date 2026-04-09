Three Southern California men arrested in $1 million Lego heist

Three Southern California men were arrested for their alleged part in a $1 million Lego heist in the Inland Empire, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office Mojave Substation were called to the 400 block of Silver Queen Road on Wednesday, April 8, after learning of suspicious vehicles in the area, according to a news release shared by the department on social media.

"When deputies arrived, two box trucks were seen fleeing the area," the release said.

Traffic stops were conducted on both vehicles, and deputies were able to identify the suspects as 37-year-old San Bernardino man Jose Lopez, 25-year-old Los Angeles man Ruben Lopez Flores and 35-year-old Chino man Freddy Hernandez Polinar.

One of the stolen freight trailers and a large amount of Lego products that were allegedly stolen in transit to Southern California from Texas. Kern County Sheriff's Office

Deputies searched both of the box trucks and discovered a large amount of Lego products, and upon searching the surrounding area, found two freight trailers.

"A thorough investigation, deputies discovered the trailers were stolen while in transit from Fort Worth, Texas to Moreno Valley, California," the release said. "The loss was reported to be approximately $1,000,000 worth of Lego products."

All three of the suspects were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, cargo theft and conspiracy. It's unclear where they were booked.

Deputies said that the stolen freight trailers and the stolen Legos were recovered.