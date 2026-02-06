Left-hander Brent Suter and Los Angeles Angels finalize $1.25 million, 1-year contract

Left-hander Brent Suter and the Los Angeles Angels finalized a $1.25 million, one-year contract on Friday.

Suter, 36, was 1-2 with a 4.52 ERA in 45 relief appearances and three starts for the Cincinnati Reds last season.

He is 42-24 with a 3.57 ERA and three saves in 10 seasons with Milwaukee (2016-22), Colorado (2023) and the Reds (2024-25), striking out 496 in 597 1/3 innings.

He's one of several relief pitchers inked by the Halos this offseason, including former Dodgers closer Kirby Yates, Jordan Romano and Drew Pomeranz.

Los Angeles opened a roster spot by designating right-hander Kaleb Ort for assignment.