Angels ink relief pitchers Jordan Romano, Drew Pomeranz to one-year deals

The Los Angeles Angels have inked a pair of relief pitchers as Major League Baseball's offseason continued on Tuesday, adding Jordan Romano and Drew Pomeranz to their pitching staff.

The team officially announced both of the deals on X late Tuesday, marking their second and third free agent signings since the 2025 season ended. They previously agreed to a one-year deal for starting pitcher Alek Manoah.

OFFICIAL: The Angels have agreed to one-year contracts with LHP Drew Pomeranz and RHP Jordan Romano. pic.twitter.com/glo1e0RA7L — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) December 17, 2025

Romano, 32, spent last year with the Philadelphia Phillies, after he worked as the closer for the Toronto Blue Jays for the better part of his six seasons there.

He had what was far and away his worst professional season, earning eight saves in 42 and 2/3 innings pitched while sporting an 8.23 ERA. When at his best, Romano was named to two All-Star Games and secured back-to-back 36-save seasons.

His deal is worth an estimated $2 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Pomeranz, on the other hand, is coming off one of his best ever seasons. He appeared in 57 games for the Chicago Cubs, hurling 49 and 2/3 innings with a dazzling 2.17 ERA. He struckout 57 batters and walked just 15 after staring the year with a 26-outing stretch of not allowing an earned run.

It was his first big league season since 2021 after dealing with injury issues.

According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Pomeranz is slated to make $4 million.

Pomeranz, now 37, is also a former All-Star, after making the 2016 Fall Classic as a member of the San Diego Padres. During the All-Star Break, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox, for whom he pitched through 2019. He was a member of their 2018 World Series Championship team.

He's also pitched for the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers.