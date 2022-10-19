LeBron scores 31 points, Lakers lose to Warriors in season opener

A slow second-half start proved insurmountable for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fall to their rival the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 season opener, 123-109.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. / Getty Images

LeBron James filled the state sheet and led the team in scoring, dropping 31 points while also dishing out eight assists and grabbing 14 rebounds. Anthony Davis was not far behind with 27 points.

Russell Westbrook scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds after nursing a sore left hamstring.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors to their opening victory, scoring 33 points while also passing out seven assists.

Klay Thompson contributed 18 points in 20 minutes for the Warriors, who celebrated the franchise's fourth title in eight years.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr limited the minutes of both Thompson and Green, who was away from the team until last Thursday. Kerr said he will increase Thompson's minutes each game as a precaution following his return in January from an absence of more than 2 1/2 years for surgeries to his left knee and right Achilles tendon.

Warriors center James Wiseman made his first appearance since his rookie season of 2019-20 after sitting out all of last season recovering from right knee surgery. He had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Lakers look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Clippers this Thursday.