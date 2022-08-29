Watch CBS News
LAX sees near doubling of summer international travel

International summer travel at LAX is back in full swing according to the latest passenger figures released by the airport.

According to LAX, over 1.8 million international travelers passed through the airport in July, over 97% more people than the same time last year. 

That contributed to a nearly 14% total increase in passengers in July compared to a year ago, with 6.3 million people passing through the gates.

"The strong rebound in international travel that we have seen during the peak summer months is very encouraging and adding to our overall growth in passenger numbers this season," Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement.

LAX is set to enter the fall and winter holiday travel seasons in the strongest position since the start of the pandemic.

Through the first half of 2022, 

Overall passenger traffic at LAX was up 57% during the first half of 2022 compared to the same time period last year.

August 29, 2022

City News Service contributed to this report.

