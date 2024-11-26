LAX airport security seize allegedly meth-caked cow onesie

A Los Angeles County man faces a federal drug charge after LAX security allegedly found meth-caked clothes, including a cow pajama onesie, inside of his luggage.

Raj Matharu, 31, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to an indictment released by the U.S. Department of Justice. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles released this photo of the allegedly meth-caked onesie. USAO

He was released on a $10,000 bond while he waits for his arraignment on Dec. 2.

"Drug dealers are continually inventing creative ways of smuggling dangerous narcotics in pursuit of illicit profit – as alleged in the facts of this case," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said. "In the process, they are poisoning communities throughout the world. Law enforcement is committed to fighting drug trafficking, knowing that every seizure saves lives."

Officers arrested Matharu on Nov. 6 after he checked two luggage items, one pink and one gray suitcase, at the ticket counter before his flight, according to court documents. Security pulled the suitcases after finding irregularities in the X-ray. When they opened the luggage, law enforcement noticed that more than a dozen white or light-colored clothes, including the onesie, were dried stiff and covered in a white residue, according to the DOJ.

Law enforcement tested the residue, which detected methamphetamine, according to the DOJ. Investigators extracted more than a kilogram of meth residue from the clothing, which weighed roughly 71.5 pounds.

Officers detained Matharu on the jet bridge connecting the terminal to his Australia-bound flight.