Lawsuit alleges Oscar De La Hoya twice assaulted woman on 2020 trip to Mexico

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court alleged that former boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted a woman twice, while on a 2020 trip to Mexico to visit the Casa Mexico Tequila distillery.

In a statement, the alleged victim's attorney, Ms. Sylvia Torres-Guillén, said, "Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted Ms. Ruccione," who was severely impacted and has filed the suit to hold him accountable.

Torres-Guillén's statement also accuses Casa Mexico executives Michael Gooch and Robert Crossan of "perpetuating toxic masculinity and a hostile work environment where," her clients abuses were not just tolerated, "...but encouraged and condoned..."

Representatives for the 49-year-old De La Hoya released a statement saying the woman accusing the boxer of assault was "...a former employee who was terminated for just cause," and that "...all other parties involved vehemently deny these false accusations."

"With the twenty-four hour news cycle, we all find ourselves in, more often than not, malicious and unjust accusations are interpreted as truth without the evidence to support their erroneous claims. I am confident my legal team will resolve this matter and prove my innocence," De La Hoya's statement said.