3 arrested in connection with Los Angeles shooting victim found on 405 Freeway embankment

Three people have been arrested in connection with a dead body that was found on a 405 Freeway embankment in the Lawndale part of Los Angeles' South Bay area back in May, according to police.

Detectives were called to the scene of the shooting, which happened near the southbound lanes of the freeway, just north of Manhattan Beach Boulevard, back on May 27, according to a social media post from the California Highway Patrol's Southern Division Special Services.

They arrived to find that the victim, who was not publicly identified, was dead at the scene.

"During the investigation, three potential suspects were identified," police said. "After extensive follow-up investigations and multiple surveillance operations, the suspects were located, arrested, and the criminal case was filed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office."

Investigators identified the three by date of their arrest. The first suspect, 23-year-old Latalia Morrellangi, was arrested on Sept. 9 in Redondo Beach. She was booked for murder and remains behind bars at the Century Regional Detention Facility in lieu of $2,050,000 bail, police said.

The other suspects, 26-year-old Kametreus Boyce and 24-year-old Madison Maas, were both arrested on Oct. 2.

Boyce, who police said was a parolee at large, was also booked for murder and remains jailed at the Men's Central Jail without the possibility of bail for being a parolee at large, as well a a bail of $3,050,000 for the murder charge, police noted.

Maas, was booked at the Century Regional Detention Facility for outstanding arrest warrants, police said.

As their investigation continues, no further information has been provided.