1 teen killed, 1 injured by hit-and-run driver in Lawndale, LA County deputies say

Los Angeles County deputies are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed one teenager and left another injured earlier this week in Lawndale.

In a news release shared on social media, deputies with the South Los Angeles Station said that the crash happened on Monday, July 20 at around 10:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of Rosecrans Avenue.

Upon arrival, they learned that a vehicle had collided with juveniles, one of whom was riding an e-scooter and one who was riding an e-bike.

"The juvenile riding the e-scooter was pronounced deceased at the scene," deputies said. The teen has not yet been publicly identified pending notification of next of kin.

The juvenile on the e-bike sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being released to his parents, according to the news release.

"At this time, traffic investigators have no identifying information regarding the suspect vehicle involved in the collision," the release said. "The investigation remains ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who knows more was urged to contact LASD Detective Ezequiel Garcia at 323-820-6700.