LAUSD trainer arrested for sexually abusing students; police searching for additional victims

Authorities are searching for additional victims of a sexual abuse suspect who has worked as a trainer at two separate Los Angeles Unified School District schools.

Richard "RT" Turner Los Angeles Police Department

On Wednesday, Richard "RT" Turner, 64, was arrested after Los Angeles Police Department received a report that he had "inappropriately touched" a male student who is a minor at Birmingham High School in Lake Balboa, where he works as an athletic/physical trainer.

He was arrested for forcible penetration with a foreign object.

During their investigation, police also learned of a second victim, also a minor, who alleged he had been inappropriately touched by Turner when he was a student at Van Nuys High School in 2017, where Turner was employed at the time.

Due to the repeat behavior, police are hoping that any potentially additional victims will come forward as they prepare to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with who may have been a victim of Turner or who has any information regarding potential additional assaults was asked to call the LAPD (818) 374-5415.