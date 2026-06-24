LAUSD appoints Andrés E. Chait as new superintendent after Alberto Carvalho's resignation
The Los Angeles Unified School District has appointed Andrés E. Chait as its new superintendent after Alberto Carvalho's resignation on Sunday.
In a news release, district officials called Chait a "respected educator and leader" who has more than three decades of work with LAUSD and helped guide the district through a "significant transition while maintaining a steadfast focus on students, schools, and academic progress."
He had been serving as the acting superintendent since February, when Carvalho became the focal point of a federal investigation that led to his being placed on paid administrative leave. Information regarding the origin of the investigation and search warrants served at his Los Angeles-area residence, the LAUSD headquarters and a property owned by Carvalho in Florida remains unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.