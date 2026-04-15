LAUSD asks state officials for help funding new union contracts

After avoiding a strike with a last-minute deal, the Los Angeles School District is turning to state officials for help funding its new contracts with the unions representing 70,000 of its workers.

LAUSD's acting Superintendent Andres Chait conceded that the district will need financial help from the state to honor its agreements with the three unions. He expects them to provide some funding.

However, a spokesperson for California's Department of Finance said their deal with LAUSD is "still under development," and state officials have not made their final decisions.

"One takeaway is that the state is on shaky financial footing," said Aaron Smith, director of education reform at the Reason Foundation. "I don't expect that LA Unified or other school districts throughout the state can expect a windfall of cash to pay for these new benefits and salary increases."

Smith added that the district is careening toward a financial crisis with enrollment declining amid increased costs.

"It's clear, especially with the new deal, they're going to have to cut staff and close schools. There's no way around it," Smith said.

The United Teachers Los Angeles, Service Employees International Union and Associated Administrators of Los Angeles will need to ratify the tentative agreements, but the LA Times estimates the combined costs total more than $1.17 billion a year.

UTLA said its two-year contract raises members' salary scales by 11.65% and sets the starting teacher salary at $77,000 per year.

Administrators reached a similar deal with a 11.65% salary bump over two years and a reopening in year three.

Bus drivers, custodians and special education workers will receive a 24% wage increase, increased hours that ensure healthcare benefits, and the district agreed to rescind layoffs for hundreds of IT technicians.