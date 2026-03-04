Laurie Perez CBS LA

Laurie Perez is an award-winning journalist you'll catch most nights at 9, 10, and 11 PM reporting on CBS LA. She primarily covers the LA metro area and is a member of CBS LA's Team of journalists with a special focus on immigration issues.

Since joining CBS LA in September of 2014, Laurie has covered some of Southern California's biggest news events - everything from extreme weather to civil unrest to the Dodgers' World Series runs. She's been on the ground for deadly and destructive weather, in the crowd during every massive protest of the last decade, and on the streets as the COVID pandemic shut things down. She was in Pacific Palisades and Altadena in the very first hours and days of the devastating 2025 fires. With experience, empathy, and deep sources, Laurie delivers stories that help you understand and connect with your community.

Laurie's career has taken her around the nation. Before moving to Southern California, she worked as a local reporter and national correspondent in the Pacific Northwest, the South, and the Northeast.

Laurie is a graduate of Tufts University and has a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University.

In her free time, Laurie is always looking for new places to relax and recharge in Southern California's beautiful outdoors. She's a major sports fan, especially college basketball - go UCONN! Laurie and her husband love to travel and she loves getting tips from others who've had great adventures.