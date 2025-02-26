Lauren Betts scores 26 points to lead the way for UCLA in 91-61 rout of Wisconsin

Lauren Betts had 26 points and 10 rebounds and second-ranked UCLA routed Wisconsin 91-61 on Wednesday night to set up a showdown with No. 4 Southern California for the Big Ten title.

UCLA (28-1, 16-1 Big Ten) moved into a first-place tie with USC heading into the regular-season finale Saturday at home against the Trojans, who handed the Bruins their only defeat, 71-60 earlier this month.

Betts hit 11 of 12 shots from the field and all four of her free throws for her 15th double-double of the season. Timea Gardner added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Serah Williams had 22 points and Ronnie Porter 13 for Wisconsin (13-15, 4-13).

The Bruins hit 10 of 18 shots en route to a 22-12 lead after one quarter.

Porter hit two free throws to pull the Badgers within 27-19, but UCLA responded with an 8-0 run.

Wisconsin missed its first seven shots of the third quarter as UCLA extended its lead to 55-30 midway through the period. The Bruins led 70-40 entering the final period.

Both UCLA and USC gained forfeit victories Wednesday over Northwestern, which chose not to play January games in California because of concerns over wildfires.

Takeaways

UCLA: After edging Iowa 67-65 on Sunday to open the two-game road swing, the Bruins avoided looking past Wisconsin and ahead to the rematch with USC.

Wisconsin: The Badgers are looking to hang on to a spot in the 15-team Big Ten tournament. At 4-13, Wisconsin is in 14th place, 1 1/2 games ahead of Purdue, which has two games remaining.

Key moment

The Bruins hit six of seven shots for a 12-2 run midway through the first quarter for a 20-9 lead.

Key stat

Led by Betts and Gardiner, the Bruins dominated inside, outscoring Wisconsin 52-32 in the paint.

Up next

UCLA returns home to face No. 4 USC on Saturday. Wisconsin is at Iowa on Sunday.