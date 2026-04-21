Laugh Factory announces line of stand-up comedian trading cards

The Laugh Factory has announced an upcoming line of collectible trading cards featuring some of comedy's biggest names at a show in Hollywood next week.

In a news release, the Laugh Factory announced its agreement with trading card and collectibles company Epoch Co., which helped develop the cards that feature "comedians of the past, present and future, honoring both legendary voices and modern stars who continue to shape culture through comedy."

The box set of cards will be released on April 30 during a special release event at Laugh Factory Hollywood, which will also feature some of the comedians featured in the first release, including Howie Mandel, Elon Gold, Lara Beitz, Dustin Ybarra and Yuriyan Retriever.

Other notable comedians that will have cards include Dane Cook, Katherine Blanford, Maz Jobrani, Tom Dreesen and Orny Adams. Some of the cards will be signed by comedians or include swatches of their performance-worn clothing.

"From the very beginning, Laugh Factory has always been about giving comedians a stage and a voice," said Jamie Masada, founder of the Laugh Factory, in a statement. "To now see comedy honored in this way — with its own collectible trading cards — is something truly special. It's a celebration of the artists who have dedicated their lives to bringing joy to and laughter to people around the world."

Tickets for the release event are still available online for $40 per ticket, which includes the box set of trading cards. Different sets of the cards can also be purchased through the Laugh Factory website.