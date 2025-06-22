LASD issues apology over "offensive and inappropriate" social media post about Iran

Dozens gather to protest against U.S. strikes on Iran in Westwood

Dozens gather to protest against U.S. strikes on Iran in Westwood

Dozens gather to protest against U.S. strikes on Iran in Westwood

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Sunday deleted a post on X that it called "offensive and inappropriate" in regard to the conflict in Iran.

An original version of the post said, "Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran. While this tragic event occurred overseas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state, and federal partners."

A few moments later the post was edited, removing mentions of Iranian families and victims and noting that they were "closely monitoring the situation oversees," before the post was deleted entirely.

They then shared a new statement, apologizing for the previous post.

"We are issuing this statement to formally apologize for an offensive and inappropriate social media post recently posted on our Department social media platforms regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran," the apology statement said. "This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department. As a law enforcement agency, we do not comment on foreign policy or military matters. Our mission remains solely focused on protecting public safety and serving our diverse communities."

The department says that it is taking corrective action and have launched an internal review to determine how it was created and published. The department also said that steps will be taken to strengthen its social media oversight protocols to make sure future posts "align with our Department's standards of professionalism, respect, and accountability."

The post was made hours after President Trump announced that the United States had launched airstrikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran.