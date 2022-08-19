LASD investigating fatal shooting in Torrance

One man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Torrance Thursday evening, prompting a homicide investigation.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were sent to the scene in the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, deputies did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information was asked to call LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

