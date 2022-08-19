Watch CBS News
Local News

LASD investigating fatal shooting in Torrance

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One man was found shot to death in a vehicle in Torrance Thursday evening, prompting a homicide investigation.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were sent to the scene in the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, deputies did not release any additional information. 

Anyone with information was asked to call LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

More to come. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 5:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.