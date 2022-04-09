LASD deputy arrested for committing lewd acts with minor

According to a statement released to the public Friday evening, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy Jerome Sean Essex was arrested for reportedly committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old, and for oral copulation with a child under 14-years-old.

The statement disclosed that an investigation was conducted by both the Suspected Child Abuse Report and the Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Essex, 51, was booked and held on $100,000 bail before being released on bond.

He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

The statement concludes with a message on behalf of the Sheriff's Department, which reads:

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department expects all of its members to hold themselves to the highest ethical and professional standards at all times. Department members who engage in misconduct, especially criminal misconduct that preys on a vulnerable population, will not be tolerated and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. As the grandfather of three children, Sheriff Alex Villanueva is appalled and saddened by these allegations, and is committed to see justice being served."