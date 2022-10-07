Las Vegas stabbing suspect from Los Angeles area, traveled to Vegas days before attack

More information has come out about the man who killed two people and injured six others in an attack in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Yoni Barrios. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Yoni Barrios, 32, recently lived at a Rowland Heights apartment building but has his primary residence listed at the 1185 block of East Kenmore Avenue in Hollywood, according to the Las Vegas Police Department report.

Barrios is responsible for the deadly stabbing attack just outside the Wynn Casino on the Las Vegas strip on Thursday. Newly released video shows the suspect sprinting down the strip in the moments after the attack occurred.

He appeared in court on Friday, admitting guilt in the incident. He now faces charges on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder and is being held on no bail.

It's unclear what motivated the suspect to commit the homicide, though an incident report disclosed that Barrios was posing for a photo with a group of showgirls — holding a large footlong kitchen knife — just before the attack. He was reportedly trying to sell the knife.

The suspect told police that he thought the women were laughing at him, which led him to become angry, a factor in what he claims prompting the stabbing.

One victim told police that Barrios said, "Sorry man," before stabbing him.

According to the report, he asked several people in the area if they knew of anywhere to work, to purchase a knife from him and if they could help him "get back to Guatemala."

LAPD officers did not report any prior record for Barrios.

CBSLA has learned that he had previously lived at the 1850 block Batson Avenue in Rowland Heights with a former girlfriend.

She did not disclose much other than the fact that the suspect did not ever cause a disturbance at the building but did exchange arguments with his former girlfriend.