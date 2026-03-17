Las Vegas woman arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into Riverside County jail via mail

A Las Vegas woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sending drugs to a Riverside County jail through the United States Postal Service in January, according to authorities.

In a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said that 35-year-old Sabrina Triguero was arrested and booked at the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for alleged drug trafficking after a months-long investigation that began in January.

After deputies found evidence that "members of the public were working with inmates to smuggle narcotics into the Larry Smith Correctional Facility via the United States Postal Service," they began their investigation.

Along with Triguero, deputies identified 40-year-old Nancy N. Dominguez, of Rialto, as the inmate who the drugs were sent, according to the release. Investigators say that the pair coordinated shipments through the mail.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was served at Triguero's home, located in the 3000 block of W. Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, where she was located and taken into custody. The warrant was conducted with the help of the North Las Vegas Police Department's SWAT Team and the North Las Vegas Regional Offender Drug Enforcement Operations Task Force.

"During a search of the residence, over a half ounce of suspected methamphetamine and evidence related to the jail narcotics smuggling investigation was located," the release said.

Deputies said that the case would be submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO Investigator James Dickey at (951) 955–7019 or Correctional Deputy Jerod Price at (951) 922–7774.